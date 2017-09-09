James Michael (Jimmy) Moreland, Sr., 71, of Waldorf, MD passed away on September 3, 2017 at his residence in Waldorf, MD. Jimmy was born on April 28, 1946 to the late Louis Michael and Helen Irene Moreland in LaPlata, MD. Jimmy loved being with his family, eating crabs, cutting grass, NASCAR, his ‘67 Chevelle, and working on cars. Jimmy worked as an Automotive Glass Installer for Brandywine Auto Parts until his retirement in April 2008.

In addition to his parents, Jimmy was predeceased by his son, Brian Moreland, his brothers, David L. and John R. Moreland and granddaughter, Heather Yvonne. He is survived by his loving wife, Mamie Cecelia Quade Moreland; son, James Moreland Jr. (Donna), daughters, Bonnie Myers (Bryan), Lisa Moorman (Gary), Mary Moreland (Steve Watson); brother, Gene F. Moreland (Rita); sister, Barbara Ann Nimmerichter (Leonard); grandchildren, Laura Thomas, Carl Howard, Samantha Mancinelli, Matthew Moorman, Sean Moorman, Danielle Bundy, Lisa Canter, Christopher Moreland, Thomas Moreland, Timothy Moreland, Brittany Watson, Steven Watson and Dylan Moreland; great grandchildren, Seth Thomas, Paityn Thomas, Ian Thomas, Logan Thomas, Haylei Howard, Sadei Howard, Oliver Bundy, Eleanor Bundy, Jaidyn Canter and Kyleigh Butler.

Family will receive friends on Thursday, September 7, 2017 from 2:00 – 4:00 pm and 6:00 -8:00 pm at Brinsfield-Echols Funeral Home, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Funeral Service will be at 11:00 am on Friday, September 8, 2017 at Brinsfield-Echols in Charlotte Hall, MD. Interment will follow at Trinity Memorial Gardens, 3221 Mattawoman Beantown Road, Waldorf, MD 20601.

Pallbearers will be Carl Howard, Matthew Moorman, Sean Moorman, Christopher Moreland, Timothy Moreland, Tommy Moreland, Steven Watson and Dylan Moreland.