Isabelle “Issy” Drake, 94, of Loveville, MD departed this life on September 2, 2017 at her home surrounded by family and friends.

She was born May 30, 1923, in Williamsville, VA to the late Ashby and Kitty Bell Burns. She was the youngest of seven children and was preceded in death by her brothers: Stanley, Homer, Forest, Hunter and Frank; and her sister, Gaye.

Issy married Rolland Drake on March 23, 1946 in Washington, D. C. They celebrated their 70th anniversary before his death in October, 2016. Issy is survived by her daughter Frances Drake Beale of Loveville, MD; four grandchildren: Joe, Robert, Benjamin and Catherine; and six great grandchildren: Ethan, Sarah, Joe, Nathan, Shelby and Avarie. In addition to her parents and husband, she is also preceded in death by her son-in-law, Joe Beale.

Issy graduated from Millboro High School in 1942 and moved to Washington, D. C. where she obtained employment at the Pentagon in support of the war effort. She continued her career in the civil service, retiring from the Department of the Navy in 1973. During her retirement, Issy took great pride working in her yard where she maintained her famous flower garden which included rocks from every state in the union. Issy and Rolland traveled often enjoying cruises with friends and spending their winters in Florida. They were also very involved with the Tall Cedars of Lebanon and the American Legion. Issy’s greatest joy came from spending time with family, where she happily fulfilled her role as “Grandma” and “Mee-maw” to her grandchildren.

Family will receive friends on Saturday, September 9, 2017, from. 2:00 to 4:00 pm, with a Memorial Service celebrated by Pastor Linda Motter of Olivet United Methodist Church at 4:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650.