Robert Lee Lawson, 31 of La Plata, Maryland, died September 2, 2017.

Robert was an electrician for 10 plus years with REW Electrical in Upper Marlboro, Maryland and was of the Catholic faith. He was a fan of the Minnesota Vikings who loved his grandfather. He enjoyed playing games on his phone, reading, and Dragon Ball Z.

He was the son of Daniel Leroy Lawson and Ella Marie Weeks Lawson.

In addition to his father, he is also survived by his step-mother, Debora Ann Lawson; his brothers, Kenneth Wayne Lawson (Kelli), Michael Shawn Lawson, and Roger Dale Grissom, Jr.; and his sisters, Ashley Marie Blankenship and Samantha Woodle.

Friends received on Monday, September 11, 2017 from 5-8PM at Raymond Funeral Chapel, 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, Maryland. Funeral Service on Tuesday, September 12, 2017 at 10AM at Grace Lutheran Church, 1200 Charles Street, La Plata, Maryland 20646. Interment to follow at Trinity Memorial Gardens (Waldorf, Maryland).