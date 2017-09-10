Dorothy Arlene Syme, 83

Dorothy Arlene Syme, age 83 of Waldorf, Maryland, died September 5, 2017 at the Charles County Hospice House in Waldorf, Maryland.

Dorothy was a homemaker and was of the Methodist faith. She loved crocheting and traveling. She was very much a homebody and loved being with her grandkids.

She was the daughter of Edward Kimmel and Grace Bertha Finkbeiner Kimmel. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, William Earl Syme and her brother, Val Kimmel.

She is survived by her son, Val Syme; her daughters, Susan Dassinger, Sheryl Tabbita (Phil), Stacey Zalewski, and Stephanie Klovstad (Dwight); and her grandchildren, Valerie, Erin, Shannon, Katie, Walker, and Reagan.

Funeral services and interment will be private.