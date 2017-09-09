Michael Gregory Bond, 35

Michael Gregory Bond, age 35 of Mechanicsville, Maryland, died September 3, 2017 at his residence.

Michael was a 2000 graduate of McDonough High School where he played soccer. He also enjoyed baseball, horse shoes, hunting, fishing, crabbing, and playing cards with friends. He was an electrician for 17 years. He loved exploring nature with his sons.

He was the son of Steven Dale Bond and Sandra Kay Moyer Goldsmith. In addition to his father, he was also predeceased by his brother, Anthony Dragotto.

He is survived by his parents, David and Sandra Goldsmith; his step-mother, Joan Bond; his wife of eight years, Treeci Danielle Dean Bond; his sons, Peyton Bond, Grayson Bond, and Landon Bond; his siblings, Bryan Cory Bond (Joanne), Amy Goldsmith (James Hurst), Steven Mendoza, and Stephanie Bond; and his grandmother, Barbara Goldsmith.

Friends received on Tuesday, September 12, 2017 from 5-8PM at Raymond Funeral Service Chapel, 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, Maryland 20646 and where Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, September 13, 2017 at 10:30AM. Interment to follow at Wesleyan Memorial Gardens, 9690 Shepherd’s Creek Place, La Plata, Maryland 20646.