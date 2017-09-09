George Clifford Powell, 87

George Clifford Powell of Accokeek, Maryland, died on September 5, 2017 at the Washington Hospital Center in Washington, DC. He was 87 years old.

Born on June 20, 1930 in Washington, DC, he was the son of the late Mary Evelyn Powell and Robert Henry Powell. Affectionately known as Dick, Mr. Powell was a lifelong native of Prince George’s County, MD. He served in the U. S. Air Force during the Korean War and was Honorably Discharged in 1952 at the rank of Staff Sergeant. Following his time in the military, Mr. Powell made a career as a Federal Fireman and retired as Fire Chief with St. Elizabeth’s Hospital. After retirement, he did auto mechanic work with his brother.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers Kenneth, Donald and Edward Powell.

He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Roberta Powell; daughter Debra “Debbie” Powell; granddaughters Jaime Curry (Jason) and Kimberly Hanson; great grandsons Caiden Curry and Reed Curry; sisters Mary Knight and Nancy Smith; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A visitation will be held on Monday, September 11, 2017 from 11 AM until time for service to begin at 1 PM at the Raymond Funeral Service, P.A. 5635 Washington Avenue La Plata, MD 20646 with Pastor Michael Rogalski officiating.

Interment to follow at Trinity Memorial Gardens in Waldorf, Maryland.