Robert William “Robbie” Gordy, 55

September 10, 2017

Robert William “Robbie” Gordy, 55, of Chesapeake Beach passed away September 4, 2017. He was born February 5, 1962 in Prince Frederick to Richard Wayne and Carolyn Mae (Trott) Gordy. Robbie was raised in Chesapeake Beach and graduated from Northern High School. He spent his career as a surveyor and has been employed with the City of Alexandria for almost 30 years. Robbie also completed the welding program at Lincoln Tech.

Robbie is survived by his parents, Wayne and Carolyn Gordy of Chesapeake Beach, a brother Richard W. Gordy, Jr. “Ricky” of Tracy’s Landing, nieces Amanda Drew and Brandy Gordy and nephew Joey Revell, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to the North Beach Volunteer Fire Department.

This entry was posted on September 10, 2017 at 9:00 am and is filed under All News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.