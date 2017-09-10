Albert (Al) Petralia, Jr., 80

Albert (Al) Petralia, Jr. of Sunderland, MD, passed away on Friday, September 8, 2017, at the age of 80.

He was born on November 26, 1936, in Lawrence, MA, to Mary and Albert Petralia, Sr. After graduating from high school, Al joined the United States Navy. After serving his country, he went to work at Reagan National Airport. While working there, he met the love of his life, Mabel…who soon after became Mabel Petralia.

Sixteen years later he boldly ventured out and founded his own company, Servco, Inc., then after 27 very successful years, he retired in 2003. His passion was his wife and family. He also enjoyed fishing and playing golf. He was an avid fan of the Boston Celtics and Red Sox and the Washington Redskins.

Al was the beloved husband of Mabel Petralia and the loving father of Marie Denise Petralia Levin (Robert) and Albert Petralia, III. He was the devoted grandfather of Nicholas Michael DeHart (Alexandra), Albert Petralia IV, Nikolas Alexander Parrish and Dominic Salvatore Petralia. He was the brother of S. John Petralia, Sr. (Carol), Angela Petralia Knepp (Donald), Kenneth Petralia (Carolyn) and the late Anthony Petralia. He is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and other family members.