Loretta Barbara (Donohoe) Howie, 91

Loretta Barbara (Donohoe) Howie, of Huntingtown, MD, passed away on Thursday, September 7, 2017, at the age of 91.

She was born on February 13, 1926, in Washington, DC, to Barbara (McGowan) and John Donohoe. She was a Native Washingtonian, but lived the bulk of her life in Maryland.

Loretta had a number of hobbies and interests. She was a true “Social Butterfly” and enjoyed people. She was an avid Washington Redskins fan, loved to play bingo and was known to “shake a tail feather” to the Macarena. While living at Friendships Arms in Hyattsville, she served as President of the Residents Association. Later, when she lived in North Beach, she was a daily visitor to the Senior Citizens Center. She loved being with and joking around with her family; they were the center of her life.

Loretta was a member of the Sodality of St. Jerome Catholic Church in Hyattsville, MD. She lived and practiced her faith at all times.

In 1945, Loretta married the love of her life, Roy R. Howie, who passed away in 1986. She was the loving mother of Robert M. Howie (Linda), Stephen J. Howie (Keith), Deborah A. Weir (Lester), Pamela J. Magruder (Mel) and Teresa L. Emmell (Kevin). She was the grandmother of Shannon L. Davern, Brendan H. Weir, Angela M. Stockton, Crystal J. Davern, Jesse P. Weir, Michelle L. Mayers, James A. Mayers, Katherine N. Mayers and Ryan M. Howie. She is also survived by 10 great-grandchildren and numerous other family and friends.