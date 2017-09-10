Mary “Adelaide” Murphy, 94

Mary “Adelaide” Murphy, of Dunkirk, MD, passed away on Sunday, September 3, 2017, in Prince Frederick, MD, at the age of 94.

She was born on June 30, 1923, in Washington, DC, to Maryanne and John T. Bailey.

Adelaide enjoyed bowling, playing the piano, traveling, going to the beach and spending time with her son. She was a member of the Covenant Community of Jesus the Good Shepherd and enjoyed going to mass. She always had a bright smile and was happy to see you.

She was the beloved wife of the late John D. Murphy, Sr., who passed in 2008, and the loving and devoted mother of John D. Murphy, Jr.

Family invites friends to Lee Funeral Home Calvert, 8200 Jennifer Lane, Owings, MD 20736, Monday, September 25th from 4 to 8 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at the Covenant Community of Jesus the Good Shepherd, 1601 W. Mt. Harmony Road, Owings, MD 20736, on Tuesday, September 26th at 11 am.

Interment will follow at Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham, MD.