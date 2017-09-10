Phillip Earl Wallace, 82, of Longs, South Carolina passed away on September 3, 2017.

He was born on June 17, 1935, in Lubec, Maine. Phillip was the son of Allen E. Wallace and Lila McLaughlin. Phillip retired from the United States Air Force as a Master Sergeant, and he also retired from General Electric as a technician. He enjoyed playing golf and fishing. He was a member of the American Legion Post 0259, Clinton, MD, and the Moose Lodge 874, Golden Triangle, FL. Phillip is predeceased by his sons, Phillip E. Wallace, Jr. and Michael Wallace.

He is survived by his wife, Anna Wallace, stepdaughter, Marilyn Dennison, stepson, Dale Alan Dennison, his wife Karen, grandchildren, Dale Glen Dennison, Shelly Hug, Kate Moore, her husband, Matt, and Jamie Benjamin, her husband, Tommy, great-grandchildren, Brayden Finley, Molly Moore, Maddie Moore, and great-grandchild number 4 expected in April 2018.