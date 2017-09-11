Shawn Michael Paul, 27, of Lusby, MD passed away on September 7, 2017 at his residence.

Born February 6, 1990 in Riverdale, MD, he was the son of Mark A. Paul and Elizabeth (Redding) Paul of Lusby, MD.

Shawn graduated from Patuxent High School in 2009. He was a 1st Degree Black Belt in Taekwondo. Shawn is survived by his parents; his brother, Marcus Paul of Lusby, MD and his sister, Ashley Paul of California, MD.

“When someone you love becomes a memory, that memory becomes a treasure”.

Family will receive friends on Tuesday, September 12, 2017 from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. with a Funeral Service at 4:00 p.m. at Rausch Funeral Home, 20 American Lane, Lusby, MD 20657. Interment will be private.