St. Mary’s County – Missing Person – Ronald Henry Westerfield

On Monday, September 11, 2017, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported missing person in Piney Point.

Co-workers advised Ronald Henry Westerfield, 58 of Piney Point, was last seen on September 9, 2017 at approximately 1:00 p.m. kyaking in the Piney Point area.

When Westerfield did not report for work this morning his employer contacted police for assistance.

Earlier today the kyak was located on a small beach in Piney Point unoccupied.

Additional resources from the Department of Natural Resources Police, U.S. Coast Guard, Valley Lee Volunteer Fire Department and Harry Lundeberg School of Seamanship are actively assisting with the search for Westerfield.

Anyone with information pertaining to Ronald Westerfield are asked to contact the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Duty Officer at (301) 475-4040.

