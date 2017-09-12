UPDATE: Body Recovered from St. Mary’s River in Piney Point Identified

UPDATE 9/12/2017 @ 3:30 p.m.: On September 12, 2017, a citizen contacted the Emergency Communication Center (ECC) to report they had located the body of a deceased adult male in a body of water located at Tarkill Cove (St. George’s Creek) in Piney Point. Based on the nature of the investigation, detectives from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and assumed the investigation.

The male, identified as Ronald Westerfield, was reported missing by co-workers on September 11, 2017. Westerfield was transferred to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore, Maryland for an autopsy. At this time, there does not appear to be any suspicious factors surrounding Westerfield’s death.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank staff members of the Harry Lundeberg School of Seamanship and the Maryland Department of Natural Resources Police for their assistance with the investigation.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Melissa Hulse at 301-475-4200, ext. *1996 or by email, Melissa.Hulse@stmarysmd.com.

9/12/2017: On Tuesday, September 12, 2017, police, fire and rescue personnel were dispatched to Pattersons Lane, in Valley Lee, where a deceased subject was located in the water. The body was located in Tarkill Cove.

At this time the identity of the victim has not been confirmed.

On Monday, September 11, 201, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office reported a missing kayaker was last seen on September 9, 2017 at approximately 1:00 p.m. in the Piney Point area, a kayak was located on a small beach in Piney Point unoccupied.

The Department of Natural Resources Police, U.S. Coast Guard, Valley Lee Volunteer Fire Department and Harry Lundeberg School of Seamanship were actively assisting with the search for the missing man.

The body will taken to the state medical examiner’s office in Baltimore City for an autopsy.

No further information is available at this time.

