Expect Delays on Nice Bridge During Sept. 22 and 29 Weekends

The Governor Harry W. Nice Memorial Bridge (U.S. Route 301) across the Potomac River will be reduced to one lane with flagging operations alternating northbound and southbound traffic during the weekend of Sept. 22 and Sept. 29. The bridge will have 24/7 continuous flagging operations from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday each weekend. In the event of inclement weather, work may occur the weekend of Oct. 13.

Trucks larger than 10-feet wide will not be permitted to cross the bridge during flagging operations. Drivers of vehicles exceeding the width restriction must call 301-259-4444 to obtain approval and schedule an escort. Calls must be made one hour prior to arrival at the bridge and will only be accepted between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday. No overweight vehicles, more than 80,000 pounds, will be permitted to cross the bridge when there is construction.

The work is the Maryland Transportation Authority’s $5.4 million project to repair the substructure and superstructure of the Nice Bridge. The project began in spring 2017 and is expected to be complete in early 2019.