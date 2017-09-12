St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Seeks Public’s Help Identifying Theft Suspect

September 12, 2017

On Saturday, September 9, 2017, at 11:40 AM, the suspect pushed a cart with several hundred dollars worth of food and other items directly out the exit of the California, Maryland Weis Markets store without paying.

The Weis Markets store is located at 45315 Alton Lane in California, MD. The thief was last seen getting into a newer model silver SUV, which may have displayed handicap tags or a handicap placard.

Anyone with information about the identity of this suspect and/or about this incident is asked to contact Deputy McClure at 301-475-4200, ext. *2038 or by email, Dustin.McClure@stmarysmd.com.

Sheriff’s Office Case Number: 47842-17




