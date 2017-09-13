Calvert County Crime Report – 9/13/2017

During the weeks of August 21, 2017, to September 10, 2017, Deputies of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to 3,729 calls for service throughout the community

On August 21, 2017 Deputy First Class Weems responded to the Harbor Island Marina Gas dock, Lusby, for a report of damaged property. The complainant stated someone broke out the glass in a window in the rear of the building. Estimated damage is $20

On August 24, 2017 Deputy First Class Kreps responded to Lacrosse Ct. Dunkirk, for a damaged property report. The victim stated on August 23rd they heard a loud noise around 3 a.m. When they woke up in the morning they discovered the front windshield of their vehicle had been shattered. The estimated damage is $500.

On August 26, 2017 Deputy First Class Burggraff responded to the 1100 block of HG Trueman Rd. Lusby, Md. for a damaged property call. The complainant stated that someone forcibly broke the basement door. No property was taken.

Theft 17-45263

On August 24, 2017 Deputy First Class Kreps responded to Grovers Turn Rd. Owings for a theft complaint. The victim stated that between August 1, 2017 and August 24, 2017 (7) fiber rod rotational grazing posts have stolen from their property. The value of the stolen property is $35

On August 24, 2017 Deputy Spalding responded to Sandy Point Rd. Prince Frederick for a theft report. The victim stated someone stole their 4ft Silver Oxygen tank from the residence. The Oxygen tank was last seen on August 17, 2017. The value of the stolen property is $150

On August 28, 2017 Deputy Holt responded to the 800 block of Golden West Way, Lusby for a burglary report. The victim stated someone broke into their shed and stole various Harley Davidson motorcycle parts, an Echo backpack blower, an Echo 18 inch chainsaw, Dewalt tool set, Craftsman tool set, miscellaneous hand tools, Geissele trigger and a scope. The value of the stolen items was $7,330. The victim also stated that damage was done to their Harley Davidson motorcycle. Estimated damage is $600

On August 31, 2017 Deputy Hardesty responded to Pale Face Ct. Lusby, for a burglary complaint. The victim stated the front door handle had been broken by a hammer. No items were taken from inside the residence. It was discovered that the Air Conditioning unit was stolen from the outside of the residence. Total value is $500.

On August 30, 2017 Deputy R. Shrawder responded to Senora Lane, Lusby for a theft complaint. The victim stated on August 30th at approximately 3:30 a.m. he noticed someone rummaging through his vehicle. It was later discovered that his gold I-phone 5 was missing. The value of the property is $300

On August 28, 2017 Deputy Migliaccio responded to Sheckells Lane, Huntingtown for a theft report. The victim stated one of his gray and white pit bull puppies was taken from the kennel overnight. The value of the property is $200

On September 3, 2017 Deputy Barger responded to Smithville Dr., Dunkirk for a report of damaged property. The victim stated a window screen on their front porch had been cut. Estimated damage: $45.

On September 6, 2017 Deputy D. Naughton responded to Lake Dr., Lusby for a report of damaged property call. The complainant advised a red older style truck was seen doing burnouts in the grass causing ruts. Estimated damage $500.

On September 7, 2017 Deputy Holt responded to Rimrock Ct., Lusby for a report of damaged property. The victim stated sometime between September 6th at 11:30pm and September 7th at 9:30am the windshield of their vehicle had been shattered. Estimated value $300.

On September 7, 2017 Deputy Holt responded to Forest Glen Road, Lusby for a report of damaged property. The victim stated sometime between September 6th at 11:59pm and September 7th at 8:10am the windshield of their vehicle had been shattered. Estimated value $300.

On September 7, 2017 Deputy Durner responded to Forest Glen Road, Lusby for a report of damaged property. The victim stated they woke up to find their windshield shattered on their vehicle. Estimated value $333.

On September 8, 2017 Deputy Clark responded to Delores Court, Chesapeake Beach for a report of damaged property. The victim stated that someone had broken off a decorative handicap sign from its base. Estimated value $500.

On September 7, 2017 Deputy Callison responded to Blackberry Lane, Prince Frederick for a reported burglary. Upon arrival the victim stated their back door was open, after a check of the residence nothing appeared to be stolen or damaged.

On September 8, 2017 Deputy Locke responded to 5th Street, Owings for the report of a burglary. Upon arrival the victim stated that his detached shed doors had been damaged by an unknown suspect. After speaking with the victim there was nothing missing from the detached shed.

On September 9, 2017 Deputy Gott responded to Santa Fe Trail, Lusby for the report of a burglary. Upon arrival the complainant stated someone pried on the shed door to break it open bypassing the lock. After speaking with the complainant there were no items removed from the shed.

On September 4, 2017 Deputy Gott responded to Lisa Lane, Lusby for a theft report. The victim stated sometime between September 2nd and September 3rd several items had been stolen from his yard to include a red tractor supply floor jack and a red WEN 3500 generator. The value of the stolen property is $435.

On September 5, 2017 Deputy Gott responded to San Angelo Drive, Lusby for a theft report. The complainant advised between August 30th and September 4th someone stole the Air Conditioning Unit along with the copper wires to the unit from outside the residence. The estimated value is $800.

On September 6, 2017 Deputy Holt responded to Dasher Drive, Lusby for a theft report. Victim stated someone entered their unlocked vehicle and stole currency from within the vehicle. The value is $300.