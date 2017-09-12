Huntingtown Man Found Passed Out at Gas Station Arrested for Possession of Heroin

On Tuesday, August 22, 2017, at approximately 3:25 a.m., Deputy N. Buckler of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office observed a vehicle with a driver passed out and slumped over the steering wheel in the parking lot of the 2&4 Liquor Store located at 6200 N Solomons Island Road, in Huntingtown.

The driver was later identified as Ryan Groff, 26, of Huntingtown.

The car was running and the windshield wipers were on. Police knocked on the passenger window and Groff did not respond. They then walked over to the driver’s side window which was rolled down and shook Groff by the arm and he woke up with a blank look on his face. Police asked Groff what was going on and he said nothing. He was then asked him why he was parked at a gas station, which was closed for business, and he advised nothing was wrong. Groff had slurred speech and slow lethargic movements.

Police then asked Groff to be honest with them and he told them “I fu##ed up”. Police asked what he meant by that and he advised “I got high”. He was asked if he just did heroin and he said yes.

EMS personnel arrived on seen and Groff refused treatment.

A probable cause search of the vehicle yielded a paper fold that contained suspected heroin and a red cut plastic straw that contained a white residue in the center console.

Groff was arrested and charged with CDS possession not marijuana (Heroin) and possession of paraphernalia.

