St. Mary’s College of Maryland Ranked Fifth Best Public Liberal Arts College in U.S. News & World Report

Tuesday, September 12, 2017 – St. Mary’s College of Maryland is ranked as the nation’s fifth best public liberal arts college in U.S. News & World Report’s “2018 Best Colleges” released online today. St. Mary’s College also ranks 96 on the national liberal arts colleges list, public and private, 107 in best value schools, and 84 in high school counselor ratings.

“As one of only two public liberal arts honors colleges in the country, St. Mary’s College of Maryland sets the standard for a liberal arts education,” said Dr. Tuajuanda C. Jordan, president of St. Mary’s College. “Our rigorous academic programs, engaging College community, and approachable and accomplished faculty are among the reasons academically motivated students make St. Mary’s College their college of choice.”

National liberal arts colleges ranked by U.S. News & World Report emphasize undergraduate education. To be included in this category, colleges must award at least 50 percent of their degrees in liberal arts disciplines.

St. Mary’s College also was recognized recently as a 2017-18 College of Distinction, acknowledged in the 2018 edition of the Fiske Guide to Colleges, in The Best 382 Colleges review book by The Princeton Review, ranked one of the Best Colleges in Maryland by AdvisoryHQ News, and ranked among the “Best Colleges for Your Money” by Money magazine.

St. Mary’s College of Maryland is accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education through 2024-2025. St. Mary’s College, designated the Maryland state honors college in 1992, is ranked one of the best public liberal arts schools in the nation by U.S. News & World Report. Approximately 1,700 students attend the college, nestled on the St. Mary’s River in Southern Maryland.