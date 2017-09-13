Southern Maryland residents unite to raise critically needed awareness and funds

Hundreds of Southern Maryland residents will unite in a movement to reclaim the future for millions at the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s® on Saturday, September 16 at Asbury Solomons.

Held annually in more than 600 communities nationwide, Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Participants will learn more about Alzheimer’s disease, advocacy opportunities, clinical trial enrollment, and support programs and services and join in a meaningful tribute ceremony to honor those affected by Alzheimer’s.

As of September 12, more than 200 people representing 43 teams have registered for the Walk, with more than $44,000 raised toward the goal of $67,000. The current top team for the Walk in Solomons is Team Care Blairs, which has raised more than $15,000. The team has been participating in the Walk since 2003 in support of Matt Blair, who lost his fight with Alzheimer’s in 2011.

Participation is free. Walkers are encouraged to raise funds. Walk-up registrations the morning of the events are welcome.

For more information and/or to register, visit www.alz.org/walk or call 800.272.3900.

WHEN: Saturday, September 16, 2017

8:30 a.m. Check-in

9:30 a.m. Opening Ceremony

10:00 a.m. Walk begins



WHERE: Asbury-Solomons Island 11100 Asbury Circle, Solomons, MD 20688



About the Alzheimer’s Association

The Alzheimer’s Association is the leading voluntary health organization in Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Our mission is to eliminate Alzheimer’s disease through the advancement of research; to provide and enhance care and support for all affected; and to reduce the risk of dementia through the promotion of brain health. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer’s. For more information, visit www.alz.org.

