Lt. Col. Robert A. “Bob”Maddox, USAF, Ret., 87, of St Mary’s City, MD passed away September 8, 2017, at Christiana Hospital in Newark, DE. Bob was born May 30, 1930 in Washington, D.C. to the late Alvin Scott Maddox and Marjorie Southworth Maddox.

Following graduation from Anacostia HS in 1949 Bob joined the USNR at Anacostia Naval Air Station. In 1955 he was commissioned a Second Lieutenant in the United States Air Force, during his 20-year career, he rose to the rank of Lt. Colonel. Bob was a Senior Command Pilot with over 5000 flying hours including combat in South East Asia. His decorations include the Bronze Star, Meritorious Service Medal and the Air Medal with three Oak Leaf Clusters. Following his air force career he was an owner of Fairfax Glass Co. in Falls Church, VA. His hobbies included sailing and woodworking, but his main focus in later years has been gathering with family at Rosecroft on the St. Mary’s river in the home he built and shared with his beloved wife, Jean (nee McWilliams), with whom he shared 62 wonderful years

In addition to his wife, Bob is survived by two children: Robert N. Maddox (Kay) of Spartanburg, SC, and Barbara Gardner (Glenn) of Fairfax, VA; and a brother Michael Reese (Ruth) of Fairfax, VA. He also leaves his grandchildren: Robert W. Maddox (Bridget), Kyle Hebson (Nikki) and Kristi Nojaim (Ricky); step-grandson, Aaron Corn (Laura); and his great grandchildren: Ainsley Maddox, Raegan Maddox, Harper Jean Nojaim, Garret Corn and Olivia Corn as well as many extended family and friends.

A Funeral Service will be celebrated on Monday, September 25, 2017, at two o’clock at Trinity Episcopal Church, 47477 Trinity Church Road, St. Mary’s City, MD. Inurnment will follow in the church yard.