Robert N. Markovich, 82, of Germantown, Maryland, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 9, 2017 at Charlotte Hall Veterans Home.

Robert was born in Pennsylvania to the late Julius and Mary Simon Markovich. He enlisted in the Marine Corps at age 17 and served aboard the U.S.S. Antietam as a Marine Guard. After his discharge, he joined the District of Columbia Metropolitan Police Department and retired as a detective in Check and Fraud Division in August 1978. He then went on to manage the VFW Post 8950 in Lanham, Maryland until 2002.

Robert is survived by his former wife, Barbara Markovich and son Robert Markovich, Jr., both of Germantown; and his brother Wiliam Markovich and sister-in-law Enid Hinkes, of Cooperstown, New York. He was predeceased by his daughter, Melanie Wilson, granddaughter, Michelle Wilson and brother, Richard Markovich.

Burial will be with military honors at Cheltenham Veteran Cemetery on September 20, 2017 at 11:00am.