Barbara Wise Mudd, 84 of Waldorf, MD passed away on September 10, 2017 at Washington Hospital Center in Washington, DC. Barbara was born on July 11, 1933 in Rock Point MD to the late Herbert and Grace Wise. She was the youngest of four children and was preceded in death by her brother Everett Wise; and her sisters Mildred Bowling, Dorothy Swann, and Estelle Shorter.

In addition to her parents and siblings, Barbara was predeceased by her husband, Joseph Allan Mudd. They were married for over 64 years. She is survived by her son, Joseph Allan Mudd (Jackie); granddaughters Brandi (Keith), Sarah, great grandson Mason, and many extended family and friends. She loved her family and her grand dogs, Jake and Willie.

Barbara graduated La Plata High School in 1951. She was Miss 5th District. Barbara moved to Washington DC to work at the Department of Interior. She returned to Waldorf and continued her career working for the Department of the U.S. Air Force, for over 40 years. After retirement Barbara loved taking care of her granddaughters, took pride working in her flower gardens, shopping, spending time with girlfriends and reading. She was currently a member of St. Peters Catholic Church, Catholic Daughters, the Red Hats, and the La Plata Senior Center 2N1 Club.

Family will receive friends for Barbara’s visitation on Sunday, September 17, 2017 from 2-5pm at Brinsfield-Echols Funeral Home, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Funeral Services will be on Monday, September 18, 2017 at 10:00am at St. Peters Catholic Church, 3310 St. Peters Drive, Waldorf, MD 20601. Interment will follow at the church cemetery.