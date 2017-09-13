DeVaughn Savoy suddenly passed away Saturday, September 9, 2017. Family and friends will unite on Saturday, September 16, 2017 from 10:00 am until time of service at 10:30 am at Briscoe-Tonic Funeral Home, 2294 Old Washington Rd, Waldorf, MD. Interment is private. Family appreciates all support and asks that monetary donations be sent via telephone with a Visa/ Mastercard to the funeral home.
