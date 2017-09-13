Mary Grace Lynch, 75

Mary Grace Lynch of Charlotte Hall, Maryland, died on September 9, 2017 at the Charles County Hospice House in Waldorf. She was 75 years old.

Born on December 13, 1941 in Baltimore, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Sarah Elizabeth and the late James W. Kirby. Mary Grace worked at the Census Bureau as an Information Assistant for over twenty years. She was a Charter Member of the Dentsville Volunteer EMS and Auxiliary, Inc. and attended St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Newport. She enjoyed working in her garden and loved being with her grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Mary Grace was preceded in death by her husband, Norman L. Lynch.

She is survived by her children Beth Dawson and her husband Ken, Norman Lynch Jr. and his wife Tracey, Mary Yanchulis and her husband Jon, and Alan Lynch; grandchildren Bryan Yanchulis, Julianna Dawson, Meghan Yanchulis, Emma Dawson, Sarah Dawson, Aspen Lynch, Connor Lynch and Lauren Yanchulis; brothers Tom Kirby and Francis Kirby.

A visitation on Friday, September 22, 2017 from 6PM to 8PM at Raymond Funeral Service, P.A. 5635 Washington Avenue La Plata, MD 20646 and on Saturday, September 23, 2017 from 10 AM until time for Mass of Christian Burial to begin at 11 AM at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, St. Mary’s Church Road Charlotte Hall, MD 20622.