Robert (Bob) Michael Fox, 73, of Lexington Park, MD formerly from Huntingtown, MD passed away on September 12, 2017 at his residence. Born on September 19, 1943, he was the son of the late Nettie Elizabeth Fox and William Woodrow Fox. Bob is survived by his wife JoAnn Elizabeth Fox, whom he married on August 21, 1965 in Seat Pleasant, MD. Bob is survived by his sons; Rob Fox (Tammy) of Lexington Park, MD, Ken Fox (Stacy) of St. Michael’s, MD, 7 grandchildren, and his sister Elinor Harvey of Pennsylvania. He was preceded in death by his siblings; Richard Fox, William Fox, and Sharon Lawson.

He graduated from Bladensburg High School in 1961 and moved from Calvert County, MD to St. Mary’s County, MD in 2016. Bob was an Electrician for Associated Electric Company.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, September 16, 2017 from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home Leonardtown, MD. A Funeral Service will follow at 12:00 PM in the Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will be private.