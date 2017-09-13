Barbara Lee Richmond Knuckles, 86 of La Plata, Maryland, died September 10, 2017.

Barbara was a good homemaker and was of the Methodist faith. In her early years, she worked for 17 years with Woodward & Lothrup Store. She was a member of the Sisters of Heart (breast cancer) and she loved doing crafts.

She was the daughter of Omar N. Richmond and Dottie Holliday Richmond. In addition to her parents, she was also predeceased by her son, Gary and his wife Monica Knuckles.

She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Harold Knuckles; her children, Alan Knuckles and wife Nancy, Mark Knuckles and partner Tonya Janis, and Beverly Greenwald and partner Alan Cusack; and her grandchildren, David, Jennifer and husband Brian, Jessica and husband Brian, Samantha, Allison, and Steven.

Friends received on Thursday, September 14, 2017 from 2-4PM and 6-8PM at Raymond Funeral Chapel, 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, Maryland 20646 and where Funeral Service will be held on Friday, September 15, 2017 at 11AM.

Interment at Lakemont Cemetery in Davidsonville, Maryland.