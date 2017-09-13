Joye W. Berry, 72

Joye W. Berry, age 72 of Waldorf, Maryland, died September 10, 2017.

Joye was a homemaker and was of the Baptist faith. In her earlier years, she worked for METRO as a safety inspector. She loved cooking, gardening, camping, going to Myrtle Beach, and taking care of her dog, Nickie.

She was the daughter of Raleigh Edwin Neeley and Frances Elizabeth Mims Neeley. She is survived by her husband of 29 years, James Earl Berry, Sr. and her sons, Eddy Cole and Daren Cole.

Friends received on Monday, September 18, 2017 from 11AM until time of Funeral Service at 1PM at Raymond Funeral Service Chapel, 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, Maryland 20646. Interment to follow at Trinity Memorial Gardens, 3221 Mattawoman-Beantown Road, Waldorf, Maryland 20601.