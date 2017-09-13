Barry Clinton McFarland, 65, of Huntingtown passed away September 9, 2017 at his home, surrounded by his family. He was born May 28, 1952 in Bluefield, WV to Robert and Meldora (Hyder) McFarland. Barry was raised in Maryland and the DC suburbs, graduating from Potomac High School. He then attended the University of Maryland and graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration. He married Claire Cook in 1989, and they lived in Bowie until moving to Huntingtown in 2000. He was employed by Andrews Federal Credit Union. Barry was a member of St. John Vianney Catholic Church in Prince Frederick. He enjoyed watching and coaching his children’s softball and baseball games, golfing and going to the beach. He was an avid Terps and Redskins fan. Most of all, Barry loved spending time with his family, especially his children and grandchildren. He will be remembered for his big smile, big laugh and big heart.

Barry is survived by his wife Claire M. McFarland, children Allison I. Leporati and husband Dominic of St. Petersburg, FL, Michael P. McFarland of New York, NY and Shea C. McFarland of Huntingtown, a grandson Henry Leporati, his mother Meldora Hyder and brother Randy McFarland and wife Cheryl of Spokane, WA.