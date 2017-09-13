Alice Neenah Gilmer, 74, of LaPlata, MD passed away on September 7, 2017 at the Hospice House of Charles County in Waldorf, MD.

Neenah was born on December 9, 1942 in Jacksonville, FL to the late Richard Tidwell and the late Juanita Hicks Tidwell. She is survived by her loving husband, Frank Gilmer; daughters, Jackie Gilmer, Sandy McLamb and Heather Jennings; brother, Dickie Tidwell; grandchildren, Danielle Groseclose, Neenah Marie Ward and Steven Gilmer Jennings; and great-grandchildren, Weston Groseclose and James Clinton Ward.

Neenah was a cosmetic consultant. She moved from Herndon, VA to LaPlata, MD in 1998. She was a member of the Red Hat Ladies, American Legion Aux. Post #82 and the 2 in 1 Club. Neenah enjoyed volunteering at the Clark Senior Center and loved spending time with her family.

The family will receive friends from 3PM to 5PM on Wednesday, September 13, 2017 at Arehart-Echols Funeral Home, PA (211 St. Mary’s Ave., LaPlata, MD); where a Memorial Service will start at 5PM. Inurnment will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.