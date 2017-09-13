Margaret Dolores Hall

Margaret D. Hall of Upper Marlboro, MD passed away on Tuesday, September 5, 2017. Born on September 21, 1927 to the late Arthur Duley and Irene Downing in Nottingham, MD. Margaret is also predeceased by her husband, Francis M. Hall, Jr., daughter, Margaret Lynn Hall, brothers, John R. Duley (Joyce), and Robert A. Duley (Christina). Margaret is survived by her sister, Irene D. Larrow (Jerry); 2 nephews and 3 nieces; 2 great-nephews and 2 great-nieces. A viewing will take place on Monday, September 11, 2017 at 12pm with a funeral service following at 1pm at Lee Funeral Home, Inc. 6633 Old Alexandria Ferry Rd, Clinton, MD 20735. Interment will follow at St. Thomas Episcopal Cemetery in Upper Marlboro, MD.

