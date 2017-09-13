Maurice “Moe” Tremblay was called to eternal rest on Friday, September 8, 2017. He spent his final days comfortably at Hospice of the Chesapeake in Harwood, MD.

He was born in West Warwick, RI on October 2, 1945. He was the son of the late Joseph and Agnes (Chouinard) Tremblay. He is survived by his beloved companion, Barbara Sparks; sister, Janet Walker of Vermont; and brother, Robert Tremblay of Ohio. He was preceded in death by siblings Albert Tremblay, Gerard Tremblay, Anita Lemois, and Janice Avery. He will also be remembered and missed by nieces, nephews, and numerous family and friends.

Moe was a U.S. Air Force Veteran, serving in the Vietnam War. After serving in the military he worked for the C&P Telephone Company. After retiring from the phone company, he went on to work at The Virginian, an assisted living facility, as the Director of Housekeeping. His work ethic was inspiring and his passion for the well-being of others led him to volunteer with Verizon’s Beep Ball Program for the visually impaired. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed volunteering his time and skills to help family and friends.