Lusby Man Charged with Possession of Oxycodone at Jail

On Saturday, August 26, 2017 Deputy First Class Ostazeski of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office met with Deputy Molitor from St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office who was transporting a prisoner who was arrested in St. Mary’s County.

Deputy Ostazeski, took custody of Tavaughn Weeks, 24, of Lusby, in Solomons.

Dep. Molitor showed police a weapon that had been on Weeks’ at the time of his arrest. The weapon was an approximately three-inch knife blade with tape covering half of the blade. Dep. Molitor also provided a plastic grocery bag of Weeks’ property to police. Dep. Molitor advised them they found the “shank” on Weeks who advised them he may have had another one on him. Dep. Molitor was not able to locate another “shank”. Police in Calvert County performed a search of Weeks and located no additional contraband, and Weeks advised he had no other contraband.

Weeks was transported a subject to the Calvert County Detention Center, and a search of Weeks property found a pill and a half of suspected Oxycodone.

Weeks was charged with CDS possession not marijuana (Oxycodone), possession contraband-place of confinement, possession/rec CDS while confined/detention center, CDS opiate w/o Prescription

