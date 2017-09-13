Calvert Man Arrested for “Little Bit of Cocaine”

On Thursday, August 31, 2017 Deputy R. Evans of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to St. Leonard Fastop in reference to a wanted subject.

Eric Butler, 36, of Lusby. While issuing the felony assault warrant and arresting Butler, Deputy Evans discovered a white folded paper in Butlers’ hand.

Butler informed Deputy Evans the paper had “Powder.”

After inquiring what type of powder, Butler replied “It’s a little bit of Cocaine.”

Butler was arrested and charged with CDS possession not marijuana (Cocaine), then transported to the Calvert County Detention Center.

