Calvert Man Arrested for “Little Bit of Cocaine”

September 13, 2017
Eric Butler, 36, of Lusby

Eric Butler, 36, of Lusby

On Thursday, August 31, 2017 Deputy R. Evans of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to St. Leonard Fastop in reference to a wanted subject.

Eric Butler, 36, of Lusby. While issuing the felony assault warrant and arresting Butler, Deputy Evans discovered a white folded paper in Butlers’ hand.

Butler informed Deputy Evans the paper had “Powder.”

After inquiring what type of powder, Butler replied “It’s a little bit of Cocaine.”

Butler was arrested and charged with CDS possession not marijuana (Cocaine), then transported to the Calvert County Detention Center.

Eric Butler, 36, of Lusby

Eric Butler, 36, of Lusby

This entry was posted on September 13, 2017 at 9:00 pm and is filed under All News, Calvert News, County, Law Enforcement, Top News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z Police Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.