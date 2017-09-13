Waldorf Woman Arrested on Drug Charges After Traffic Stop in La Plata

On Wednesday, August 23, 2017 at approximately 1:30 p.m., Deputy J. Wilson, from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office was traveling on Crain Highway in the area of Turkey Hill Road, in La Plata, When the license plate readers on the patrol vehicle indicated the registration of a Lincoln Navigator was suspended for Vehicle Emissions Inspection violation.

Police initiated a traffic stop on the Lincoln Navigator at the intersection of Washington Avenue and Rosewick Road.

As soon as police approached the vehicle to speak to the driver, they immediately recognized the overwhelming odor of raw marijuana emanating from the vehicle with a slight smell of burnt Marijuana.

Police identified the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle as Jessica Teresa Ramos, 40, of Waldorf.

Police asked Ramos how much marijuana was in the vehicle, to which she replied “only a joint”. Police asked Ramos to exit the vehicle so they could perform a probable cause search of the vehicle and its contents due to the odor of Marijuana.

Upon searching the vehicle police located numerous marijuana ashes within the ashtray on the dash. As police got towards the center of the vehicle, the odor of raw Marijuana became stronger. After checking the center console of the vehicle with negative results, police began to search a purse which was on the passenger side front seat, right next to the center console. Within the purse was a case, and inside the case police observed a ziploc style clear plastic bag which contained marijuana individually packaged for sale. Upon removing the clear plastic bag from within the case they observed 4 clear bags of approximately 7 grams each also known as “quarters” totaling approximately 28 grams. Police also observed 5 individually packaged clear baggies of approximately 1 gram each commonly referred to as “dime bags”.

The total street value of the marijuana is estimated to be $250.00 and totaled approximately 33 grams.

Ramos was arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.

