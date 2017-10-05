Virginia Man Arrested on Gun Charges After Traffic Accident in Dunkirk

October 5, 2017
Melvin Minor, 35, of Virginia

On Wednesday, August 30, 2017 Deputy Williamson of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to an auto accident at Route 4 and Brickhouse Road, in Dunkirk.

Melvin Minor, 35, of Virginia, was driving the SUV involved in a motor vehicle accident.

While Deputy Parks conducted field sobriety test of Minor, Trooper Lewis checked Minors’ vehicle for the registration card and insurance info. Trooper Lewis discovered a loaded 9mm handgun in the center console. Further investigation found one hollow point round in the chamber and a loaded magazine.

Deputy Parks arrested Minor, and transported Minor to the Calvert County Detention Center.

Minor was charged with:

  • dangerous weapon concealed
  • handgun in vehicle


