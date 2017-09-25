Prince Fredrick Walmart Shoplifter Wears Stolen Clothes Out the Door

On Saturday, September 2, 2017, Deputy Yates of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Walmart in Prince Frederick for a reported theft.

Calvert County Deputies Yates and Kreps arrived at the Walmart to find the suspect, later identified as Rashaun Peebles, 38, of Prince Frederick, had fled on foot.

Police located Peebles on Solomons Island Rd. near the Walmart.

Investigation determined several miscellaneous items had been stolen and were located. Peebles admitted that he had stolen numerous items that he was currently wearing from Walmart.

Peebles stole the following items:

A Justice League Hoodie – value $10.44 A camouflage hat – value $5.97 A women’s scarf- value $6.88 A women’s scarf – value $2.97 A pair of camo sunglasses – value $19.46 A pair of red and black fingerless gloves – value $9.97 A camo lanyard – value $1.97 Camo sleep pants – value $9.97 The Ozark Trail backpack – value $29.97 A worn lime green Polo shirt – entered into evidence. A pair of M-Pact work gloves – value $24.96 A pack of Ozark trail flashlights – value $9.82 A pack of Ozark trail penlights – value $9.82 A fedora – value $5.88 A pair of Dickies socks – value $8.77 A pair of wool socks – value $8.47 A Nike golf glove – value $9.97 A pair of fluorescent Super Tough Safety gloves – value $11.84 FA17 Women’s clothing· value $6.97 FA17 Women’s clothing – value $7.97 Avia beanie hat – value $7 .97 Avia beanie hat – value $7.97 Avia beanie hat – value $7.97

The total value of the above items is $242.70.

Peebles was arrested and charged with Theft less than $1,000, then transported to the Calvert County Detention Center.

