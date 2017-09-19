Heroin Found on Couch During Welfare Check in North Beach

On Friday, September 8, 2017 Deputy Migliaccio of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on 4th Street, in North Beach for a welfare check.

Deputy Migliaccio made contact with Matthew Hutchinson, 27, of North Beach. Deputy Migliaccio observed Hutchinson to be possibly under the influence.

An investigation found a freshly used syringe on the furniture behind Hutchinson. Additionally, Deputy Migliaccio found folded currency with possible Heroin inside.

Hutchins was placed under arrest and transported to Calvert County Detention Center.

Hutchinson was charged with CDS possession not marijuana (heroin) and possession of paraphernalia.