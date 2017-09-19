Heroin Found on Couch During Welfare Check in North Beach

September 19, 2017
Matthew Hutchinson, 27, of North Beach

Matthew Hutchinson, 27, of North Beach

On Friday, September 8, 2017 Deputy Migliaccio of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on 4th Street, in North Beach for a welfare check.

Deputy Migliaccio made contact with Matthew Hutchinson, 27, of North Beach. Deputy Migliaccio observed Hutchinson to be possibly under the influence.

An investigation found a freshly used syringe on the furniture behind Hutchinson. Additionally, Deputy Migliaccio found folded currency with possible Heroin inside.

Hutchins was placed under arrest and transported to Calvert County Detention Center.

Hutchinson was charged with CDS possession not marijuana (heroin) and possession of paraphernalia.

Matthew Hutchinson, 27, of North Beach

Matthew Hutchinson, 27, of North Beach

This entry was posted on September 19, 2017 at 7:49 pm and is filed under All News, Breaking News, Calvert News, County, Law Enforcement, Top News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z Police Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.