One Hundred Needles Found During Traffic Stop in Prince Frederick

On Friday, September 8, 2017 Deputy Mohler of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop at Prince Frederick Boulevard and West Dares Beach Road, in Prince Frederick, for traveling above the properly posted speed limit.

The driver was identified as James Johnson Jr., 28, of Mechanicsville.

Deputy Mohler recorded Johnson to be traveling at 45 mph in a 35 mph zone. During the traffic stop Deputy Mohler requested Johnson to perform a standardized field sobriety test.

Once Johnson exited the vehicle Deputy Mohler observed multiple copper strands around the front driver’s seat and passenger seat area of the vehicle.

A K9 search of Johnsons’ vehicle revealed the following

a blue lunch box (containing the following)

approximately one hundred hypodermic syringes with needles

multiple drug related wrappers

a metal smoking device

bloody rags

a belt with blood on it

a silver colored metal spoon containing a small amount of possible Crack

clear baggie containing suspected marijuana.

A search of Johnson revealed a Crack pipe and a small plastic container containing five chunks of Crack.

Johnson was arrested and transported to Calvert County Detention Center.

Johnson was charged with CDS Administer Equipment Possession/ Distribute, CDS Possession not marijuana (crack cocaine) and Possession of paraphernalia.

