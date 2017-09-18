Trespasser Found Sleeping on Boat at Rod N Reel Marina

September 18, 2017
On Saturday, September 9, 2017 Deputy Migliaccio of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Rod N Reel Marina West located on Gordon Stinnett Ave, Chesapeake Beach for a trespassing complaint.

The Rod-N-Reel Security stated that a boat appeared to have been tampered with. They have noticed this particular boat, for multiple nights recently. It was discovered that this boat cover had been un-buttoned, creating a hole large enough for a person to enter the boat.

Initial investigation found Khaleel Thompson, 19, of Lusby, sleeping in the boat.

Deputy Migliaccio conducted a record check and found Thompson had two arrest warrants.

Thompson was arrested, charged with trespassing and transported to Calvert County Detention Center.


