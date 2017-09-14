Reckless Driver Arrested for Possession of Crack in Prince Frederick

September 14, 2017
On Saturday, September 2, 2017 a lookout was broadcasted for a vehicle driving at a high rate of speed and reckless driving.

Deputy Beisel of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office located the vehicle with the assistance of Deputy Yates.

A traffic stop was conducted at Route 4 and Hallowing Point Road, in Prince Frederick, and Robert Toye, 64, of Leonardtown, was the sole occupant and driver.

A K9 scanned the vehicle and showed a positive alert for narcotics.

A search of the vehicle was conducted.

Mr. Toye was arrested and charged with CDS possession not marijuana (crack cocaine) and possession of paraphernalia, then transported to Calvert County Detention Center.

