Crime Solvers Offers Reward for Information on Home Invasion Suspects

Charles County Sheriff’s detectives are seeking the identities of three men responsible for a home invasion and robbery.

On Sunday, September 3, 2017, at approximately 10:30 p.m., three suspects broke into a house in the 3500 block of Elsa Avenue in Waldorf.

They bound two adult residents and stole money and guns. The suspects fled in the victims’ 2015 Dodge Charger, pearl blue in color. The vehicle has not been recovered.

Investigators say the victims were targeted and the crime was not random.

Lt. D. Stahl – a Commander in the Persons Crimes Section of the Criminal Investigations Division – who is also a forensic sketch artist, met with the victims and was able to create composite sketches of the suspects based on the victims’ descriptions.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. J. McKenzie at (301) 609-6453.

Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS, texting CHARLES + the tip to CRIMES (274637) or submitting tips online at tipsubmit.com.

