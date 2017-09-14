VIDEO: Charges Pending in Lexington Park Burglary

September 14, 2017

On Tuesday, September 12, 2017, at approximately 2:05 p.m. Troopers from the Maryland State Police and Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 18000 block of Premier Lane in Lexington Park for a reported burglary.

The homeowner advised an unknown subject was in their residence. An individual arrived to the residence to find a door had been kicked in and observed a subject in the roadway. The individual attempted to approach the subject, when he fled in a motor vehicle. The subject fled southbound on Three Notch Road, and was coming back northbound in the area of Spring Ridge when deputies observed the subject’s vehicle. As police were on Park Hall Road, they came across the motor vehicle, which had left the roadway and struck a tree.

Three subjects in the vehicle attempted to flee on foot and were apprehended.

One suspect was detained by St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Deputies and transported from the scene to their headquarters for questioning.

Two of the subjects were flown via Maryland State Police Trooper 7 with non life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is on-going and charges are pending.


One Response to VIDEO: Charges Pending in Lexington Park Burglary

  1. Ben Matlock on September 14, 2017 at 11:12 am

    “Two of the subjects were flown via Maryland State Police Trooper 7 with non life-threatening injuries.”

    So close….

    Reply

