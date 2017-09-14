Mallows Bay Trash Clean-up Day Scheduled for Oct. 7

Charles County Government is partnering with the Alice Ferguson Foundation, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration for the fourth annual trash clean-up day at Mallows Bay Park (1440 Wilson Landing Road, Nanjemoy) on Saturday, Oct. 7 from noon to 6 p.m. (rain date: Sunday, Oct. 8). Charles County Government is partnering with the Alice Ferguson Foundation, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration for the fourth annual trash clean-up day at Mallows Bay Park (1440 Wilson Landing Road, Nanjemoy) on Saturday, Oct. 7 from noon to 6 p.m. (rain date: Sunday, Oct. 8).

www.atlantickayak.com Volunteers can walk the shoreline of Mallows Bay Park or use a kayak or canoe. Volunteers may bring their own kayak or canoe or rent one through local outfitterwho provides rental delivery and pick up. The clean-up is timed to coincide with low tide and maximum shoreline exposure.

The National Audubon Society is hosting a bird watching hike. There are also history heritage hikes scheduled throughout the day.

trashnetwork.fergusonfoundation.org/event/3740/show For more information visit