Suspended Five Times and Revoked Once Didn’t Stop Waldorf Man from Driving to Get his Heroin

On Wednesday, August 23, 2017, at approximately 6:00 p.m., Deputy Pickeral, from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office was on patrol in the area of Acton Lane, and Crain Highway, in Waldorf

The Deputy observed a tan Nissan Maxima passenger car driving in an unsafe manor. A registration check on the vehicle revealed the tag belonged to a 1978 Mercedes.

Police initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle, and before pulling over police observed the driver throw an item out of the driver’s window rapped in what appeared to be paper towel. Officers searched the area but were unable to locate anything.

Police made contact with the driver, later identified as George Kenneth Bowie, 35, of Waldorf, and asked if he was okay. Bowie advised he knew the registration plates did not belong on the vehicle and his license was suspended, Bowie also advised he knew the vehicle was not currently insured, Based on Bowie’s behavior, appearing extremely stressed out and nervous, he was instructed him to take the keys to the vehicle out of the ignition and hand them to police.

During their investigation police observed fresh track marks on Bowie’s hands. Bowie’s Maryland Driver’s License was suspended five times, revoked once, and he was just previously stopped for a similar violation on 8/8/17.

A Charles County Sheriff’s Office K9 Unit was called to the scene and performed a scan of Bowie’s vehicle, which yielded a positive alert.

During a search of the vehicle the following items were recovered:

Hypodermic needles new and unused

Hypodermic needles containing residue of suspected Heroin

Pill bottle containing suspected Benefiber

Metal spoon containing burns marks on the bottom and suspected heroin residue

Ink pen broken in half containing suspected heroin residue

Plastic card containing suspected heroin residue

Cap containing suspected heroin residue and burn marks on the bottom

Cloth pieces containing suspected heroin residue

Bowie told police he uses heroin twice a day, and became addicted to it two years ago to get away from crack. He said he buys his heroin from dealers in Annapolis, and spends approximately $60 daily, Bowie advised he uses heroin to “stay well”, stating if he does not inject heroin he gets sick. Bowie advised he does not feel high and has never overdosed, Bowie stated he uses Benefiber to cut the heroin he buys.

Police recovered a working cell phone from Bowie’s person, and seized it, pending a search warrant for its contents.

Bowie was arrested and transported to the Charles County Detention Center where he was charged with possession of suspected heroin and six counts of possession of paraphernalia.

Bowie was also issued 15 traffic citations.

