Chesapeake Beach Man Arrested for Possession of Drugs

On August 25, 2017 at approximately 7:20 a.m., Deputy Parks of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office was on routine patrol in the area of North Rout 4 and Plum Point Road.

At the intersection of Plum Point Road Deputy Parks witnessed at red two door passenger car drive through the intersection while the traffic control light had a steady red signal. Deputy Parks then conducted a traffic stop at Calverton School Road, and made contact with the driver, Kyle Thomas Dearstine.

Deputy Parks then asked Kyle if he knew why he was being pulled him over. Kyle advised that he was aware that he ran the red light at Plum Point Rd and was apologetic. Deputy Parks then contacted the passenger who was identified by his Maryland drivers license as, Ryan Edward Desarstine, 22, of Chesapeake Beach. Deputy Parks then returned to his cruiser. While running a wanted check Deputy Parks observed what he described as furtive movement in the vehicle. Deputy Parks then asked Kyle and Ryan to step to the front of his cruiser so Deputy Parks could explain the citation to them. While explaining the citation, a K9 scan was done around the car with a positive alert.

Deputy Parks then searched the vehicle for any narcotics. While searching the vehicle, Marijuana THC wax was found in a back pack behind the driver seat. Deputy Parks then asked Kyle who the backpack belonged to, he replied that the back pack and THC wax was his. Deputy Parks then searched the passenger compartment. In the front passenger seat compartment was another backpack which contained a clear of a green leafy substance believed to be marijuana. Deputy Parks asked both gentlemen who the back pack in the passenger seat belonged to. Ryan replied that it was his. Deputy Parks then found an Aleve bottle inside Ryan’s backpack. Inside the Aleve bottle was Aleve pills, and 2 Amphetamine Adderall pills. Ryan advised that the pills belonged to him. Deputy Parks asked if he had a prescription for the medication, he advised he did not. The THC wax that belonged to Kyle was confiscated. The clear bottle of marijuana and Adderall pills belonged to Ryan.

Deputy Parks then placed Ryan Dearstile into custody and transported him to Calvert County Detention Center (CCDC).

