58-Year-Old Pedestrian from La Plata Killed in Motor Vehicle Collision in Waldorf

On Friday, September 15, 2017, at approximately 8:00 p.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack responded for a report of a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian on southbound Route 301 (Crain Highway) north of Smallwood Drive in Waldorf.

Due to the circumstances, the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack requested the Maryland State Police Crash Team to assume the investigation.

A preliminary investigation conducted by troopers from the La Plata Barrack and the MSP Crash Team indicates a 2005 GMC Envoy operated by Chad Edward Stubbs of Waldorf, was traveling in the 2nd left turn lane/lane #2 of southbound Route 301 north of Smallwood Drive in Waldorf. At the same time, the pedestrian, Leo Wheatley Bury Jr of La Plata, was attempting to walk across southbound United States Route 301 from the median.

For unknown reasons, Mr. Bury entered the travel path of the GMC and was subsequently struck. Mr. Bury was pronounced deceased on the scene by Charles County Emergency Medical Services personnel. The operator of the GMC, Mr. Stubbs refused treatment on the scene.

Anyone who may have witnessed this crash is asked to contact the MSP La Plata Barrack Duty Officer at (301) 392-1200. The investigation is continuing and being investigated by Corporal J. Zimmerman of the Maryland State Police Crash Team.