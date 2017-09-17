Robin C Adams

Robin Adams departed this earthly life on Saturday, September 9, 2017. Family and friends will unite for visitation on Wednesday, September 20, 2017 from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Briscoe-Tonic Funeral Home, 2294 Old Washington Rd., Waldorf, MD. Funeral services to be held on Friday, September 22, 2017 from 10:00 am until time of service 11 am at Gethsemane Community Fellowship Baptist Church, 1317 E. Brambleton Ave, Norfolk, VA.

Interment following at Albert G. Horton, Jr. Cemetery, 5310 Milners Rd, Suffolk, VA.