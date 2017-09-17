Agnes Elizabeth Knott, 92, of Mechanicsville, Maryland passed away on September 12, 2017 in Callaway, Maryland. She was surrounded by her beloved family.

Agnes was born on November 27, 1924 in Charles County, Maryland to the late Joseph Dudley “Bunk” Cole and the late Alice Campbell Cole. Agnes was a very hard worker and loved being with her family.

Agnes loved working on the farm. Her humorous disposition, southern charm and friendliness endeared her to all who knew her! She enjoyed cooking. You name it she could cook it!

Agnes is predeceased by her husband John Walter “Mac” Knott; her children, Walter Knott, William Bush, and Agnes Knott; her brothers, Thomas, Joseph and James; and her sister, Alice Cecile Hicks.

She is survived by her sons, Kenneth Knott, Louis Knott and David Knott and her daughters, Mary Robinson, Marion Woodland, Shirley Knott and Linda Knott. Also surviving are her sisters, Alberta Cole and Doris Cole and 29 grandchildren and a host of great grandchildren.

A Memorial Gathering will be on Saturday, September 16, 2017 from 12PM to 1PM with a Memorial Service at 1PM at Brinsfield-Echols Funeral Home, Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, Maryland 20622.