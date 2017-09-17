Margaret Anne Fraser, 73, of Hughesville, MD passed away at John Hopkins Bayview Medical Center in Baltimore, MD on September 13, 2017 with her family at her side. Margaret was born to the late Stanley Lee and Margaret Eleanor Cross on April 3, 1944 in La Plata, MD. Margaret was a Secretary for the Department of Agriculture until her retirement in 1999.

Margaret is survived by her loving husband, William Stanley Fraser; her son, Robert Duane Kreider (Erin Parker) and brother, Joseph Cross (Helen).

Family will receive friends for Margaret’s Life Celebration Gathering on Tuesday, September 19, 2017 from 11am to 12 Noon with a Funeral Service at 12 Noon at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 4535 Piney Church Road, Waldorf, MD 20602. Interment will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery, 13715 Notre Dame Place, Bryantown, Md 20617.